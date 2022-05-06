Formula 1: 'Drive to Survive' confirmed for 5th, 6th seasons on Netflix

Netflix and Formula 1 on Thursday confirmed the renewal of the popular 'Drive to Survive' docu-drama for the fifth and sixth seasons on Netflix.

These two seasons of the show will cover the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Season four, which aired this year, has featured in Netflix's weekly top 10 in 56 countries, Formula One said in a statement. The last season successfully aided the growth in F1 viewership.

Announcing the renewal of the show, Netflix and F1 said in a joint statement: "Netflix and Formula 1 can today confirm that the highly popular series, Formula 1: Drive to Survive has been renewed for a 5th and 6th season on Netflix. The series has grown in popularity over time, with Season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries."

The official statement also confirmed that the show is currently filming Season 5, which covers the current season.

The statement further stated: "Offering unprecedented access, the new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 and 2023 championships. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names."

Last year, including one of the all-time great title fights between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, a 22-race battle broke several records.

The fourth season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive was released on Netflix on March 11 with 10 episodes capturing the madness of the 2021 F1 campaign.

( With inputs from ANI )

