Formula 1: Ferrari confirms signing of ex-Mercedes staff Ambrosio and Serra ahead of Hamilton stint

Maranello (Italy), May 13 Formula 1 giants Ferrari on Monday confirmed the signing of ex-Mercedes Jerome d’Ambrosio as their deputy team principal and Loic Serra as head of chassis performance engineering. Both will start with the team on October 1.

Born in Belgium in 1985, D’Ambrosio was a successful racing driver up until 2020 as he notched up a win in GP2 and three in Formula E, along with 20 F1 Grands Prix appearances from 2011 to 2012 for Virgin Racing and Lotus.

Ambrosio has been appointed second in command by team manager Fred Vasseur and will oversee the Ferrari Driver Academy, which features Oliver Bearman, who made his race debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman, Serra, who will be reporting to Ferrari’s technical director Enrico Cardile, will oversee various areas in his role at Maranello, including track engineering, aero development, aero operations and vehicle performance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor