Four Indian boxers march into semis at Asian U-22 & Youth Championships

Astana (Kazakhstan), May 1 Indian boxers Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil marched into semifinals with confident wins at the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships 2024, here on Wednesday.

Aryan gave India a perfect start with a 5-0 unanimous decision win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. His win was followed by Yashwardhan (63.5kg), who made a remarkable comeback after going down in the first round to grab a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Mirahmadi Babaheidari.

Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg), on the other hand, didn't break sweat as they wrapped the bout with referee stop the contest (RSC) decision against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Yu En and Turkmenistan’s Yklymov Abdyrahma respectively.

Meanwhile, Jatin ended his campaign in the 57kg category with a 1-4 loss against Uzbekistan’s A Nodirbek.

The youth semi-finals will be played on Friday.

Aryan (92kg), Nisha (52kg), Akansha Phalaswal (70kg) and Rudrika (75kg) will be in action later today in their respective youth quarter-finals bouts.

Late on Tuesday, Jugnoo (86kg), Tammana (50kg) and Preeti (54kg) claimed victories to enter the U-22 semi-finals.

On Thursday, eight U-22 pugilists will take the ring for their quarter-finals bouts, M Jadumani Singh (51kg), Ashish (54kg), Nikhil (57kg), Ajay Kumar (63.5kg), Ankush (71kg) and Dhruv Singh (80kg) in the men’s category while Guddi (48kg) and Poonam (57kg) in the women’s section.

The finals for the youth and U-22 category will be played on May 6 and 7 respectively.

