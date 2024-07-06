France striker Sandy Baltimore joins Chelsea Women on four-year deal

London, July 6 France striker Sandy Baltimore has joined Chelsea Women from Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old has represented Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the previous nine years in her homeland. During her career to date, she has made over 200 appearances.

On the pitch, Baltimore can take up a variety of roles in attacking midfield and is comfortable playing on either wing. She is a dynamic player who is naturally left-footed and possesses excellent technical ability.

Speaking on making the move from Paris to London, Baltimore said: "I'm very happy to join Chelsea. It feels incredible. I have always wanted to play for Chelsea and now look, it has happened!"

Baltimore made her debut for PSG during the 2016/17 campaign. At a young age, she has an incredible amount of experience with one French league title, three French cups, and 43 appearances in the UEFA Women’s Champions League making for an impressive CV to date.

Upon the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, Baltimore was named the Young Player of the Season at the D1 Arkema end-of-season awards. She helped PSG to their first-ever league title and was also among those to be selected in the division’s best eleven that year.

At the international level, Baltimore contributed to France winning the 2019 edition of the Under-19 European Championship in Scotland. She has accumulated 28 caps for the French national team and has been named in the squad for their next set of international fixtures.

General manager Paul Green commented: "We are delighted to bring Sandy to Chelsea. She is an exciting wide player who will give more balance to the squad, adding another naturally left-footed player.

"Sandy has gained a wealth of experience in France including within the UEFA Women’s Champions League and will bring more competition to the squad. We are looking forward to seeing her in Chelsea blue."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor