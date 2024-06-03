French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Advance to Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the French Open men's doubles quarterfinals after a hard-fought victory on Monday. The duo defeated N Sriram Balaji of India and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela of Mexico 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) on Court 7. The match lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes, with Bopanna and Ebden surviving a scare to secure the win.

Bopanna and Ebden had a strong start on Sunday, defeating the Brazilian pair of Marcelo Zormann and Orlando Luz 7-5, 4-6, 6-4. They received a walkover in the second round after Sebastian Baez and Thiago Seyboth Wild withdrew from the tournament. Seyboth Wild had earlier complained of ankle pain after twisting it, leading to his decision to withdraw.

In the quarterfinals, Bopanna and Ebden will face the winner of the match between the Belgian pair of Sander Gill and Jordan Vilegen.