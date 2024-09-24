Global Chess League makes me feel like an NBA player: Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda

London [UK], September 24 : As the dust settles on the memorable 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest 2024, the chess world is gearing up for the highly anticipated second season of the Global Chess League, scheduled to take place from October 3 to October 12 in London.

Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who is set to feature for the debutant team American Gambits, shared his thoughts on the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"The Global Chess League is the only chess event where team owners can draft players. It makes me feel like an NBA player for a while," Duda expressed.

"It's an outstanding event where players can promote the game by delivering great and exciting chess. I'm thrilled to be a part of it, and I plan to do my best to contribute to the success of the Global Chess League and take our sport to greater heights," he added while sharing his excitement for the second season.

The 2021 FIDE World Cup winner will team up with the likes of Hikaru Nakamura, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and other top Grandmasters from around the world for the American Gambits.

Speaking about the level of competition in the Global Chess League, Duda said, "Being part of the best of the best is an opportunity to develop my skills while competing at the highest level. However, it's just another round of top-level chess. I believe we will deliver a lot of excitement for our fans."

Each team, featuring six players, will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format. The winner of each match will be decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Sharing his thoughts on the Global Chess League's unique format, the 2018 Polish Champion said, "The format promotes chess around the globe and shows how exciting it could be. I believe more and more players will join our international community and benefit from being a chess player."

Sharing his both on and off-the-board plans for London, Duda revealed, "My goal is to contribute to our team's victory. I will play my best chess and help my teammates be a part of the winning team."

"This will be my first time in London, so I want to balance my professional play with having an opportunity to explore the city. I am happy to play in such a famous old city," he concluded.

