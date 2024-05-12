Golf: McIlroy chases Schauffele for fourth win at Wells Fargo Championship

Clifton (USA), May 12 Rory McIlroy was hot on the heels of Xander Schauffele as he cut the lead from four shots to one with one more to go in the Wells Fargo Championships.

Xander Schauffele, a seven-time PGA TOUR winner, maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard for a third straight day but his round of 70 saw his overnight four-shot advantage cut to one by World No. 2 and three-time Wells Fargo winner Rory McIlroy, who carded a 67 to go bogey-free for the second straight day in the US$20 million Signature event. McIlroy had a bogey-free 68 on the second day.

Indian American Sahith Theegala shot 82, one of his worst rounds on the PGA Tour, and slipped from T-7 to T-56. Another Indian American Akshay Bhatia shot 71 and was T-34.

Schauffele, seeking to go one better after finishing runner-up to Wyndham Clark last year, is aware he needs to reproduce his A-game on the final day to withstand the challenge from McIlroy, who he will be paired with in the final round, and the chasing pack. After opening with a 64 and 67, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist marked his scorecard with two birdies and one bogey.

Asia’s top man was Sungjae Im, who lived up to his nickname 'Ironman Im', as he brilliantly holed out from the bunker for par on the last hole on Saturday to give himself a fighting chance of becoming the first Asian winner at the Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow Club.

He signed for 2-under 69 for solo third place at 8-under 205, four behind Schauffele and three behind McIlroy.

