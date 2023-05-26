Golf player Julian Suri leads on opening day of Copenhagen Challenge

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 26 : Julian Suri, an American whose father hails from India, shot an impressive five-under-par round of 67 in difficult conditions to take a one-shot lead after the opening day of the Copenhagen Challenge, a golf tournament.

The American, making his second start of the season on the European Challenge Tour, started his round from the tenth and carded a bogey-free front nine, with a birdie on his opening hole before a birdie-eagle finish ahead of the turn.

The 32-year-old's only dropped shot came on the back nine at the second hole, but further gains at the third and fifth saw the former DP World Tour winner sign for an impressive round of 67.

Suri had a win in Denmark in 2017.

With winds gusting throughout the morning and picking up in the afternoon, Suri's morning score could not be topped. Alexander George Frances leads the charge for Denmark and is a shot behind Suri at four under par joined by Englishman Jack Senior, while six players lie a further stroke back at three under par.

