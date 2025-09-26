Golf: Pranavi top Indian after first day in France; Diksha Dagar tied 54th

Deauville (France), Sep 26 Pranavi Urs produced a steady start at the Ladies Open de France, carding a 1-under 70 to emerge as the leading Indian on Day One of the event. Her performance placed her tied for 23rd spot at Golf Barrière de Deauville.

The 21-year-old from Mysuru played a composed front nine, recording nine straight pars. On the back nine, she finally broke through with a birdie on the 10th, only to give the shot back on the very next hole. However, she quickly recovered with another birdie on the 12th before closing out her round with six consecutive pars.

As for the other Indians, the day proved more challenging. Olympian Diksha Dagar returned a 1-over 72, leaving her tied for 54th. Starting on the front nine, Diksha stumbled with bogeys on the 5th and 7th but clawed one back with a birdie on the 9th. On the inward stretch, she added another birdie on the 12th, yet a bogey on the 17th left her over par.

Teenager Avani Prashanth posted a 2-over 73 to sit tied 70th. Her round featured four bogeys against two birdies. Tvesa Malik, still searching for rhythm this season, shot a 3-over 74 with four bogeys and just one birdie, finishing tied 82nd.

At the top of the leaderboard, Italy’s Alessia Nobilio shone brightest with a flawless 6-under 65. She opened with three birdies in her first five holes and maintained composure in breezy conditions to secure a one-shot lead.

Germany’s Helen Briem followed closely with a 5-under 66, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey. Meanwhile, Ayako Uehara, Kirsten Rudgeley, Ariane Klotz, Lydia Hall, and home favourite Charlotte Liautier all returned 4-under 67s to share third place.

With two rounds to go, Pranavi has positioned herself as the best bet among the Indian contingent. The challenge for Diksha, Avani, and Tvesa will be to sharpen their scoring and make the cut as the tournament heads into the decisive stages.

