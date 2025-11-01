'Goodbye… But Not The End': Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement After 22-Year-Old Career

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna, one among the only four Indians to win Grand Slam titles, on Saturday announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a career spanning more than two decades on the challenging ATP Tour.

The 45-year-old Bopanna's final appearance on the Tour came at the Paris Masters, where he partnered Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, losing in the opening round earlier this week.

In an emotional statement titled "A Goodbye… But Not The End," Bopanna said he was "officially hanging up racquet," reflecting on a journey that took him from his hometown of Coorg to the biggest arenas in world tennis.

"How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet," Bopanna said in his emotional retirement announcement.

He added, "Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life, and every time I stepped on court, I played for that flag, that feeling, that pride."

Bopanna consistently delivered high-level performances, defeating younger opponents and proving age was no barrier. His rivalry and partnerships with top players added depth to his legacy.

Bopanna’s retirement marks the end of an era for Indian tennis. His contributions inspired a generation of players and elevated India’s presence on the global tennis stage.

Fans, fellow athletes, and tennis bodies paid tribute to his achievements. His journey from Coorg to Grand Slam glory remains a story of grit, passion, and perseverance.