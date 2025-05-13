Goodison Park to become the permanent home of Everton Women from 2025-26 season

Liverpool, May 13 Everton Football Club is proud to announce that Goodison Park will become the permanent home of Everton Women, transforming English football’s first purpose-built ground into one of the most iconic venues in the Women’s Super League.

The decision follows an in-depth review of the Goodison Legacy project by The Friedkin Group (TFG) since their takeover in December. The Goodison Legacy project was launched in 2020 to define the future of Goodison. After an in-depth review, The Friedkin Group decided that football must be kept at the heart of Everton’s community.

“This move is a testament to where the women’s game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading. Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.

"Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight – and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting," said Megan Finnigan, captain of Everton Women

When the Men’s Senior Team moves to the new stadium, Everton Women will relocate to Goodison for the start of the 2025/26 season. The move addresses Everton Women’s rapid growth and need for a larger, more suitable venue than Walton Hall Park.

The move to Goodison will include enhancements that will be made over time and will ensure adequate facilities are in place before the start of the season. The relocation will also generate economic opportunities for local businesses through matchday footfall.

Goodison will remain a central part of Liverpool’s sporting and cultural identity. In addition to hosting Everton Women, it will stage selected Academy matches and expand Everton in the Community’s L4 campus.

Their previous stadium, the Walton Hall Park will continue to serve grassroots, community, and development programmes for women’s and girls' football.

