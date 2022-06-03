Great honour to have Olympiad in motherland of Chess, says FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich

International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich said that it is a great honour that the 'motherland of Chess' India will be hosting this year's FIDE Chess Olympiad for the very first time in history.

The history will be scripted as India is all set to host the biggest chess event in the world, the Chess Olympiad, for the first time ever.

The 44th edition of the extravaganza will be held later this year in the mecca of chess, Chennai. The participant's list will be a virtual who's who with most of the stars from across the world participating from more than 150 countries.

"We're thankful to the All India Chess Federation & Tamil Nadu for hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad in India. For us, it's a great honour to have Olympiad here in the motherland of chess for the first time in history," Arkady Dvorkovich told ANI.

The prestigious competition, which has been organized since 1927, will be held in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. The FIDE Chess Olympiad 2022 will take place from 28 July 2022 to 14 August 2022 in Chennai. Over 2000 participants will battle it out for the top prize in the competition.

The 44th Chess Olympiad recorded the highest number of registrations from countries and teams for the world's biggest chess event scheduled in Mahabalipuram, Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

The historic event has so far attracted entries of 343 teams in the open and women's section from 187 countries from all over the globe. Previously, the Batumi Olympiad, held in 2018, had set a record with 184 and 150 teams in the open and women's sections respectively from 179 countries.

Earlier, Bharat Singh Chauhan, Secretary of the All India Chess Federation (AICF) played a crucial role in bringing the Olympiad to India for the first time.

"It's a great honour for India to host such a big event. This shows the position of the country in the chess world. I'm thankful to everyone involved and supported us to make this happen. This is a historic step and I believe it will take Indian chess to greater heights," said Bharat Singh Chauhan.

