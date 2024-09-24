Hangzhou Open: Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Vijay Sundar clinch maiden ATP doubles title

Hangzhou (China), Sep 24 Indian tennis duo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth claimed the doubles title in the ATP 250 Hangzhou Open 2024, defeating the German pair of Constantine Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Expo Centre here on Tuesday. The Indian duo staged a remarkable comeback to triumph 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7, marking their first ATP title together as a pair.

The final began with the Indian duo falling behind, losing the first set 4-6 to the formidable Germans. However, Jeevan and Vijay showcased their resilience and determination, levelling the match in a tense second set that saw both teams battle fiercely.

The Indians held their nerve in the tie-breaker, clinching it 7-5 to win the set 7-6 and force a decider. In the third and final set, they sealed their comeback in style, winning 10-7 to claim the Hangzhou Open crown.

For Vijay Sundar Prashanth, this victory represents a career milestone as it is his first-ever ATP title. Meanwhile, for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, it ends a seven-year title drought. His last ATP triumph came in 2017 at the Chennai Open, where he partnered Rohan Bopanna. This win in Hangzhou adds another significant chapter to Jeevan's career.

The road to the title was anything but easy for the Indian duo, as they had to fight through several tough matches. In the semi-finals, they were up against third-seeded American Robert Galloway and Uruguayan Ariel Behar.

After a disastrous start, losing the first set 0-6, they made an incredible recovery, winning the next two sets to book their place in the final.

Their quarterfinal match was equally gruelling, as they faced the British duo of Lloyd Glasspool and Julian Cash. The Indians lost the first set 6-7 (4-7) but once again fought back to win the second set 7-6 (8-6) before clinching the third set 10-8 in a dramatic tie-break.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor