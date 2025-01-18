Hard-working Nunez made a difference, says Liverpool skipper Van Dijk

London, Jan 18 Virgil van Dijk hailed Darwin Nunez for his match-winning contribution after Liverpool beat Brentford 2-0 thanks to a stoppage-time double from their striker.

Nunez was introduced midway through the second half of Saturday’s contest at Gtech Community Stadium and went on to be decisive as he struck twice in added time to secure a crucial victory for the Premier League leaders.

“It was a lot of hard work. Brentford away is a difficult place to come. The way they press high, eventally going to a low block and the quality they have on the break. We did well. We kept working, kept trying. Eventually Darwin made a difference with the two goals,” said skipper Virgil Van Dijk to BBC Sport

The striker stepped off the bench in the 65th minute at Gtech Community Stadium and became the match-winner with his late heroics. It looked like it was going to be a day of frustration for the title-chasing Reds until Nunez ended the deadlock in the first minute of added-on time, before making sure of the win with 90+3 on the clock.

“Darwin since the day he came in he brings a lot of energy. As a striker you're judged by your goals. Maybe it's tougher than ever. He's working hard and learning. Today he had a massive part of the victory. It was well deserved. Today was a small piece of the puzzle. We have to keep going," he added.

It was a much needed three points for Liverpool as they extended their lead over Arsenal to seven points, with the Gunners set to play later on in the day. The Dutch defender went on to state the season is going to be a bumpy ride.

“There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them. If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one,” said Van Dijk.

--IANS

