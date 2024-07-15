Hayley Matthews rejoins Melbourne Renegades ahead of WBBL season 10

New Delhi, July 15 West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has rejoined the Melbourne Renegades ahead of WBBL season ten as part of her penning a one-year deal with the club, which comes under the league’s new contract provision of clubs having the chance of signing overseas players ahead of the draft.

It will be Hayley’s third season with the Renegades, who initially contracted the off-spin all-rounder for WBBL season eight and then selected her as their number three pick in last year's inaugural overseas player draft.

Hayley was also amongst the few bright spots in last year’s season, taking 14 scalps while amassing 255 runs at a strike rate of 114.34. She captained the team in the absence of injured Sophie Molineux last season, but the side won just two games and finished at the bottom of the points table.

“I’m super excited to be back with the girls; I’m confident I can play a massive role within the team and help put up some really good performances and hopefully lead us to a finals series. I’ve built some really strong bonds and relationship at the Renegades over the past couple of years.”

“The main thing I can appreciate about this club is the way they bring me in and make me feel so welcome. I can step back into what feels like a massive family. We haven’t achieved what we’ve wanted to the last couple of years but with some key members back and some new additions cooking up as well, I’m confident we can go out there and put it all together,” said Hayley in a statement issued by the club.

James Rosengarten, Melbourne Renegades general manager, said the club is delighted to have Hayley with them for another season. “She’s an incredible all-round cricketer and leader, we can’t wait to see what she can bring this season with bat and ball. She brings so much to the Renegades and we’re very happy to secure such in demand player prior to the draft.”

