"He is 100% the next big star from Iran": BC Ramesh on Alireza as Bulls down Steelers

Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 9 : Bengaluru Bulls showcased a perfect blend of strategy and brilliance as they stormed past Haryana Steelers with a 40-33 win at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Monday. Leading the charge was Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian, who struck his second consecutive Super 10, backed by a solid defensive unit led by skipper Yogesh and Deepak Sankar, as per a release from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Head coach BC Ramesh was quick to highlight how the planning and sharp execution played a pivotal role in the triumph.

"We had the same plan as the last match, with two defenders and two raiders. Alireza was the supporting raider and Aashish Malik the main one. This time, Yogesh - our lucky captain - tackled at the right moments and motivated the team brilliantly," he said, as quoted from a release by PKL.

Ramesh singled out Alireza for special praise, calling him a rare talent with immense potential.

"He is a great raider. We planned with three raiders but decided to give him the lead. His confidence level is exceptional - he kept telling me, 'Sir, send me, I will do it and show.' That belief and willpower is what makes him stand apart. Such a player is very important for the team, and he has a very big future ahead," the coach remarked.

The coach also stressed on the young Iranian's versatility, adding, "He knows how to defend, how to help the second man, and how to score points at crucial junctures. He is 100 percent the next big star from Iran."

Skipper Yogesh lauded Alireza's presence on the mat as both inspirational and tactical, "Alireza is a confident raider who believes he can score against any team. He talks to us constantly - whether it's about raiding strategies or defensive adjustments - and that communication makes a big difference."

For his part, Alireza credited his coach for his stunning run of form, "I am feeling good. He is the best coach. He told me to believe in myself and to play easy. His trust gives me confidence to perform for the team," the raider said.

With two successive wins and Alireza hitting top gear, Bengaluru Bulls have found a winning rhythm.

As Coach Ramesh put it, "Our team has to win, and this is just the beginning. Such victories are turning points for us."

