High-level display of horsemanship, ball control by both Argentina and India: Naveen Jindal

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Businessman and Polo patron Naveen Jindal hailed India's thrilling 10-9 win over Argentina in the International Polo Cup 2025, calling it a "wonderful game" that showcased exceptional skill and teamwork from both sides.

The International Polo Cup 2025 witnessed a spectacular display of skill, speed, and sportsmanship as Team India triumphed over Team Argentina 10-9 in an electrifying match held at the Jaipur Polo Ground here on Saturday.

Speaking on India's win over Argentina in the International Polo Cup 2025, Naveen Jindal told ANI, "It was an amazing match. You could see thousands of people here at Jaipur Polo Ground in New Delhi watching this game. I think everybody was really thrilled because it was a very close game. The Indian team won by just one goal; the score was 10-9. It was a wonderful game and I think everybody really enjoyed it. Argentinians really displayed a very high level of horsemanship and ball control, and so did the Indian players. They really combined very well and won this match for India."

Team India delivered a commanding performance against the formidable Argentine side. From precision strikes to strategic plays, the match embodied the very essence of international polo with passion, power, and partnership, according to the press release from the Indian Polo Association (IPA).

Indian Polo players Simran Singh Shergill, Padmanabh Singh and Syed Shamsheer Ali also expressed thoughts on the victory.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh expressed delight after India's victory over Argentina in the International Polo Cup 2025, calling it a "very special" experience to represent the country on home turf against one of the world's top teams.

"Feeling very good, very happy to have played for our country on home turf. Argentina are one of the world's greatest polo-playing teams. So to have played against them was very special and very happy for our country that we got the win," the 27-year-old said while talking to ANI.

Simran Singh Shergill expressed elation after India's hard-fought win over Argentina in the International Polo Cup 2025, calling it a "good day for Indian polo" against a higher-rated and world champion side.

"We are very happy with the win today. It was a very tough game. Argentina is a superpower of polo. They are the world champions. We were up against a strong team. We were a 16-goal team, and they were a 17-goal team higher-rated than us - but we had very good team play. I want to thank my teammates Siddhant, Sawai Padmanabh, Shamshir Ali, and a big thank you to Naveen Jindal for always supporting us and giving us very nice offence to play and even the other team to play against. Good day for Indian polo today," the Indian Polo team captain said.

Syed Shamsheer Ali described India's victory over world No. 1 Argentina in the International Polo Cup 2025 as "the best feeling," highlighting the team's effort in overcoming a dominant opponent.

"It's the best feeling, beating the world number one. Argentina is known to dominate Polo in the world. They are the number one by far. We were lucky that we got a few goals here and there and then we won the game," the player said.

