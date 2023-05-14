Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand prepare to square off in final of India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2023

New Delhi [India], May 14 :Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand prepare to square off in the final of India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2023

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the Semi-Finals to advance to the Final on Saturday. Sweety Dungdung has been the standout performer for Hockey Jharkhand leading the way with her 14-goal contribution to ensure they beat Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Chandigarh among others.

Hockey Jharkhand Head Coach Karuna Purty was ecstatic after the win. "I am really proud of the way the players handled the pressure with the game going right down to the wire. It is imperative to carry this mental strength into the Final and face our opponents head-on. The team has performed admirably so far and I believe we have what it takes to win today as well," she said after Hockey Jharkhand booked their spot in the Final.

Hockey Haryana defeated the Hockey Association of Odisha in the second Semi-Final to set up their clash against Hockey Jharkhand. They have played against tough opponents like the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Karnataka as well and triumphed thanks to Shashi Khasha's exemplary performances which have seen her score a whopping 19 goals in all matches.

Hockey Haryana Head Coach Azad Singh Malik shared his delight on advancing to the Final and said, "The fact that we went to shootouts shows how close the match was, emerging victorious is a testament to the determination of this squad. The team has stood firm in the face of any challenge they have faced so far, which has forged a strong bond between the players. I am confident of a good performance in the Final and we will give our all on the pitch today and hopefully lift the trophy as well."

