Hockey India congratulates Krishan Pathak on completing 150 international games

Rajgir, Aug 31 Hockey India on Sunday congratulated men's team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak on completing the milestone of 150 international caps. The 28-year-old, who hails from Kapurthala, Punjab, achieved this remarkable feat during India’s second match of the ongoing Asia Cup against Japan here at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

India began their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over China, riding on a hat-trick by captain Harmanpreet Singh and a goal from Jugraj Singh, and are now aiming to build on their winning momentum.

Pathak, known for his agility and consistency under the bar, first rose to prominence as part of the Gold medal-winning Indian junior team at the FIH Junior World Cup 2016 in Lucknow. He made his senior debut against Japan at the Four Nations Tournament in January 2018 and soon cemented his place in the squad.

Since then, he has been part of several of India’s most celebrated triumphs, including the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy (Joint Gold with Pakistan), the 2022 Asian Games Gold in Hangzhou, and back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2023 and 2024.

His individual brilliance has also been widely recognised—he is a two-time recipient of the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year (2019, 2022) and was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2024.

Pathak became a mainstay in India’s defence during the FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League 2020/21 and 2021/22, where his key saves secured India a podium finish. He was also part of India’s squad which won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and participated at the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Following the retirement of legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Pathak has been India’s trusted first-choice goalkeeper.

Krishan B Pathak, reflecting on his milestone, said, “It is a very special moment for me and my family. To represent India 150 times is a dream I could never have imagined when I first started playing hockey in Kapurthala. Every cap is a matter of pride, but this milestone feels extra special because it comes during such an important tournament for us.

"I am grateful to my coaches, teammates, and everyone at Hockey India who believed in me and supported me throughout my journey. My focus now is to keep contributing to the team’s success and inspire the next generation of goalkeepers in India.”

Congratulating Pathak, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “Krishan has been one of the pillars of Indian hockey in recent years. Goalkeeping is a demanding role, and he has consistently delivered on the biggest stages. His journey from the Junior World Cup in 2016 to becoming India’s first-choice goalkeeper is an inspiring story for every young athlete. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on achieving 150 international caps and wish him many more milestones in the years to come.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, “We are extremely proud of Krishan’s achievements. He has shown tremendous dedication, resilience, and passion for the sport. His performances have played a big part in India’s success in recent years, and he continues to be a role model for aspiring players. Reaching 150 caps is not just a personal milestone but also a testament to his contribution to Indian hockey.”

