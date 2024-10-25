Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers acquire star Australian defender Corey Weyer

New Delhi, Oct 25 Delhi SG Pipers, the Hockey India League (HIL) franchise, on Friday announced that it has roped in Australian defender Corey Weyer for the upcoming season. Weyer comes as a replacement for fellow Australian Flynn Ogilvie, who opted out of the league due to personal reasons.

The addition of Weyer, who is also a powerful drag-flicker, to the team’s defensive line is a strategic move by Delhi SG Pipers. He will not only add muscle to the defences of the squad, but the presence of an international performer also provides an additional set-piece option within the team.

The 28-year-old defender from Queensland, who made his international debut for the Kookaburras in 2017, was a member of the 2024 Paris Olympics squad. Weyer brings a wealth of international experience to the Delhi SG Pipers' defence, having played in the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Australia secured the bronze medal, the franchise informed in a statement on Friday.

Welcoming Weyer to the Delhi SG Pipers family, SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE) CEO, Mahesh Bhupathi said: "We welcome Corey to the Delhi SG Pipers family. He is a great addition to our team as he is a strong defender and his addition will only fortify our backline. As a team, we are really excited because we have managed to rope in a top-notch player in the form of Corey."

Besides the World Cup bronze, he also has in his trophy cabinet gold medals at the 2019 Oceania Cup and 2014 Youth Olympics in Nanjing, China.

On Weyer’s addition to the team, Graham Reid, Head Coach of the men's team of Delhi SG Pipers said: “Corey is a great defender and a world-class distributor of the ball. He also brings with him an extra dragflicking option. Weyer's selection for the Delhi SG Pipers aligns with the team's goal of bolstering the defence with a player who has proven himself at the highest level of international hockey.”

Weyer has 63 caps for the national team and his return to the Kookaburras’ fold is a testament to his improved form and physical capabilities.

Delhi SG Pipers is owned by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), which is a part of the APL Apollo Group.

