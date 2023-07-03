"I enjoyed it a lot," says Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen

Styria [Austria], July 3 : Expressing his delight over winning the Austrian Grand Prix race on Sunday, Red Bull's driver Max Verstappen said, "I enjoyed it a lot."

According to the official website of Formula 1, Max Verstappen said, "Of course, we opted not to box during the Virtual Safety Car, and just follow our normal strategy, and I think that worked out really well. The tyre [degradation] was not that high around here and our stints were perfect, so a great day - I enjoyed it a lot."

The two-time world champion was impressed by his team's strategy during the race which eventually led him to another podium finish.

He added, "I think the most important thing for me was Lap 1, to stay in front. After that, we could do our own race."

In the Driver's championship, Max Verstappen is on top of the list with 229 points. His teammate Sergio Perez is in the second position with 148 points and Fernando Alonso is in the third spot.

In the Constructor's championship, the Red Bull Racing team is in the number one spot with 377 points.

Asked if he had any doubts about how the situation was going to play out, he said: "I mean, I could see already the few laps before the Virtual Safety Car came out, we were pulling out quite a gap, so I knew I would get them back eventually. I think just following our own plan at the time was the best way forward."

While concluding he said, "I don't like to think about that yet. I'm just enjoying the moment, driving this car, and working with the team. I think the whole weekend we've done a really good job. A Sprint weekend is always very, very hectic, and a lot of things can go wrong. Luckily a lot of things went right for us this weekend, so I'm just very happy with this weekend and we'll focus again on Silverstone."

