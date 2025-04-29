India clinch victory in 1st T20 against Sri Lanka in Physical Disability Cricket Series

Bengaluru, April 29 In a thrilling opening encounter of the India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) cricket series, Team India registered a commanding win in the first T20 match, chasing Sri Lanka’s total of 123/10 in 19.1 overs.

Captain Ravindra Sante won the toss and elected to bowl first, a decision that proved to be spot-on as the Indian bowlers took control early on. Majid Magrey was the standout performer with a spectacular spell of bowling, claiming a match-defining five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 2.5 overs, with five scalps while conceding just eight runs. His disciplined bowling dismantled the Sri Lankan batting order, restricting them to a modest total.

In response, India chased down the target confidently, thanks to a composed and powerful knock by Rajesh Kannur. His 50 runs off 41 balls anchored the innings and kept the scoreboard ticking under pressure.

For his exceptional bowling performance, Majid Magrey was named the Man of the Match, setting the tone for what promises to be an exciting series between the two spirited sides.

The Indian team will look to carry this momentum into the next match as they aim for a series win, while Sri Lanka will regroup and seek a comeback.

This first-of-its-kind bilateral series marks a significant moment in the evolution of adaptive sports in South Asia, placing the spotlight on athletes who personify determination, skill, and perseverance.

Organised under the guidance of the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), this prestigious series brings together two cricket-loving nations to celebrate the unyielding human spirit and athletic excellence of physically disabled cricketers. The T20 series features elite athletes with physical disabilities (standing category) representing India and Sri Lanka in a multi-match format.

The India vs Sri Lanka Physical Disability (Standing) T20 Cricket Series will be played at the Kini Sports Arena, Bengaluru, till May 5. This first-of-its-kind bilateral series marks a significant moment in the evolution of adaptive sports in South Asia, placing the spotlight on athletes who personify determination, skill, and perseverance.

