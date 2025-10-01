"India has lot of potential in para sports": IPC President Andrew Parsons

New Delhi [India], October 1 : International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons praised India's potential in para sports.

The nation is currently hosting the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and that's a real manifestation of India's growth and aspirations.

On Wednesday at the iconic venue, two very important people in the para-athletic organisational world, Paul Fitzgerald, head of World Para Athletics, and Andrew Parsons, who has been re-elected as the president of the International Paralympic Committee, addressed the media.

Speaking toon being re-elected as the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons said, "It is my first official visit to India after being re-elected. It is a country with a lot of potential. This is the biggest event outside of the Paralympic Games, so I think it's very fitting to start the next four years of my term as president of the IPC coming here."

World Para Athletics Championship, Chief Coach of the Indian Para Athletics team, Satyanarayana, believes Parsons' re-election as President of IPC is a very good thing for India. "He was very supportive since the first time he was elected as the Vice President," Satyanarayana said.

Satyanarayana expressed optimism about his athletes' performance in the World Para Athletics Championship.

"My athletes are performing well in the world para athletics. There are still four days left in the event, and we are expecting more medals, particularly in the high jump category. Two athletes are participating, Dharamveer and Pranav Sharma, and both have chances to win a medal. India's athletes are receiving good facilities and support from the government and sports organisations," he added.

