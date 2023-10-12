"India is growing and we are seeing very positive results": IOC President Thomas Bach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Following the executive board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on Thursday, IOC President Thomas Bach said that India is growing and one can understand that after seeing the Indian team's performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

While briefing the media after the meeting ended, Thomas Bach praised the Indian contingent for winning a record number of medals at the 19th Asian Games.

"We could really see and realize the Olympics' spirit here in India. The country is growing and we are seeing very positive results from the Indian team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, a record number of medals they have won which is very encouraging. In the meantime, India is number two in terms of followers on social media, which shows interest, particularly in the young generation," Bach said during the media briefing.

Thomas Bach added that he was impressed after seeing the work of the Reliance Foundation and how they are offering to the youth with regard to sports and education.

"I had a visit with our IOC colleague and friend Nita Ambani to their Reliance Foundation and saw what they're offering to the youth with regard to sports and education. I am deeply impressed after seeing Reliance's work. There are kids from all over India who mostly come from underprivileged families and they are being offered education but at the same time, they are given the opportunity to train for becoming an athlete. This is something that reflects our Olympic values and approach," he added.

Bach also talked about his meeting with Eknath Shinde the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and said that they are also in full support of the sports movement.

The IOC President also added that he had a meeting with the Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and said that the IOC has offered her full support for the continuation of the reforms.

"We had a meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and they are also in full support of the sports movement, I also met the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha and we spoke about the situation of the IOA, and I have offered her our full support for the continuation of the reforms," he concluded.

More than 600 members of the sporting world's elite have attended the IOC session in Mumbai. Which included 99 voting members and 43 honorary members, representing a diverse range of sports.

India secured the hosting rights for the IOC session when a delegation, headed by Nita Ambani presented the country's case at the 139th IOC session in Beijing in February 2022.

