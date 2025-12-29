India-New Zealand third men’s T20I ticket sales to start from Thursday, says ACA

Guwahati, Dec 29 Ticket sales for the third men’s T20I between India and New Zealand, to be played at the ACA Stadium on January 25, will go on sale from Thursday, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) said on Monday.

“Tickets will be available exclusively through BookMyShow (BMS) starting from 4:00 PM. Upon successful booking, spectators will receive an M-ticket, facilitating a smooth and hassle-free entry into the stadium,” said ACA CEO Pritam Mahanta.

He also said ticket prices have been kept affordable to allow maximum cricket lovers to enjoy the match. While ticket rates for students are kept at Rs 500, other categories stands are priced from Rs 1,000 onwards.

“The Assam Cricket Association extends a warm invitation to cricket lovers to be part of this highly anticipated international match, as Guwahati once again takes centre stage on the global cricketing map, promising an atmosphere filled with passion, pride, and world-class cricketing action,” added Mahanta.

In 2025, the ACA Stadium was one of the venues for the Women’s ODI World Cup and hosted its first-ever Test via the India-South Africa clash, which the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas won by 408 runs.

The game in Guwahati is one of the five T20Is India will play against New Zealand as part of their final leg of preparation for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup. The marquee tournament will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The T20Is between India and New Zealand will begin with the series opener on January 21 in Nagpur, with Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram being the other venues alongside Guwahati.

India will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, and will also have the likes of Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy among others in the squad.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be led by Mitchell Santner, with the likes of Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi among others touring India for the T20I series.

