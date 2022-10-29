Indian contingent leaves for Amman to compete in ASBC Elite Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Oct 29 The Indian contingent for the ASBC Elite Boxing Championships 2022 left for Amman, Jordan on Saturday. The competition is slated to be held from October 30-November 13.

The official draw will take place on October 31 and the bouts will begin from November 1. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa will spearhead India's campaign at the Championships. In the previous edition held in Dubai last year, Indian pugilists won 16 medals and ensured the country's best-ever show at the event.

The squad

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor