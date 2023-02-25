Indian Open-Throw and Jumps: Chithravel, Aldrin, Abhinaya, Toor to compete

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Vijayanagar - a state-of-the-art centre of excellence and high performance in sport, is all set to host the second edition of the Indian Open - Throws and Jumps Competition from March 1, 2023 (Throws Competition) - March 2, 2023 (Jumps Competition). This will be the first Athletics Federation of India (AFI) sanctioned senior competition.

With the domestic athletics season only just having begun, the Indian Open will be the first major competition where the Asian and Olympic Games prospects will get to test their mettle against each other in a field that has some serious firepower. A total of 195 athletes will compete across two days, in eight disciplines: Shot Put, Discus Throw, Hammer Throw and Javelin (Day 1) and Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump and Pole Vault (Day 2).

Speaking about the event Rushdee Warley, CEO of Inspire Institute of Sport said, "It's fantastic that the AFI considered the Inspire Institute of Sport as a venue for the second edition of the Indian Open - Throws and Jumps Competition. It gives athletes a chance to experience the world-class facilities we have at the IIS. These are exciting times for us at IIS and I am looking forward to what I am certain will be a successful competition."

"The 2nd AFI Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competition, hosted at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, will be an opportunity for our athletes to earn qualification for the Asian Games, World Championships and next year's Olympic Games. The quality and depth of our jumps and throws athletes in the past few years will ensure that we will see great competition in Bellary," added Adille Sumariwalla, President, of the Athletics Federation of India.

Representing IIS at the competition will be Praveen Chithravel, fresh from his silver medal and national indoor record-breaking triple jump at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. Accompanying him in the same discipline will be 2022, Commonwealth Games Gold and Silver Medallists - Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker respectively who would be eager to get their season up and running.

Speaking before the event Chithravel said, "I am pleased that IIS is the venue for this competition. I've been training here for the last four years, so you can say it's my home in many ways. The IIS is on par with the best in the world when it comes to facilities, and I hope it hosts more such competitions in the future. I had a good start to the season at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, and this is an opportunity for me to build on that success."

Long-jumper Jeswin Aldrin who also started his season on a high with a silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championships will also be in action for his first outdoor competition of 2023. While Jesse Sandesh will be carrying the IIS baton in the men's high jump competition.

Among the women, Abhinaya Shetty will look to put up a strong show yet again, after making it to the top eight at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships with a 1.75m jump. Abhinaya will be up against her fellow IIS athlete Rubina Yadav, while, Sharvali Parulekar will be in contention in the women's triple jump.

Abhinaya, looking forward to the meet, said, "The IIS is a place that creates such an amazing environment for any athlete and I am certain everyone who competes here over the two days of the competition will experience it. I've been here for the last nine months now, and I'm looking forward to what this place will be like during a competitive meet."

Further, lighting up the competition will be Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medallist - Tajinderpal Singh Toor who, having already clinched gold at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, will be looking to start the domestic season with a medal. He will be up against his fellow medallist from the same competition, Karanveer Singh. In the women's category, the lead attractions will be Manpreet Kaur and Abha Khatua (Shot Put), who have had fierce competition with each other since 2022. Lastly, in the women's pole vault event coming fresh at the back of a silver medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, will be Pavithra Venkatesh.

( With inputs from ANI )

