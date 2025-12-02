Indian Pickleball League Kicks Off in New Delhi; Six Teams to Battle for Inaugural Title

New Delhi (December 2, 2025): The Indian Pickleball League kicked off on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. Six teams will compete for the title in the first edition of the league. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the trophy at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

During the launch, the chief minister said sports have always played an important role in India. She said the sport of pickleball is growing fast and the Delhi government will work toward adding it to the school curriculum so that more children can learn and play it.

“India has always been a sports-loving country, and every Indian today wants to explore new sports. A new sport has now been added to our sporting ecosystem, and I congratulate everyone involved. I assure you that we will introduce Pickleball in Delhi schools as well, so it becomes yet another successful sport for our youth,” CM said.

She said the league shows India is ready to make its mark on the global stage in this sport. She added that pickleball gives young players a chance to build confidence and dream big.

The teams in the league are Bengaluru Blasters, Hyderabad Royals, Chennai Super Warriors, Mumbai Smashers, Capital Warriors and Lucknow Leopards. The event will run till December 7.