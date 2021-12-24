India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra turned 24 today, look at his best international performances

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra turned 24 today on December 24, 2021. Chopra's outstanding performance at Tokyo has made him the national hero. And, after the Haryana-born javelin thrower scripted history in 2020 Games, many Bollywood producers and directors have also approached him to make a biopic on his journey.

But the golden boy wants to just focus on his sports.

And on the occasion of this special day lets have a look on Neeraj Chopra's best international wins of all the time.

YouthOlympicsQualification, 2014

It was Neeraj's first international play in the World Youth Championships in Ukraine in 2013, and guess what in his first, international game the golden boy managed to won silver medal.

SouthAsianGames, 2016

Neeraj Chopra won gold medal in South Asian Games, but he failed to qualify in Olympics due to short of the 83-meter mark.

IAAFWorldU20Championships, 2016

In, IAAF World U20 Championships, Neeraj created an history, he became the first Indian athlete to achieve a world record. Unfortunately here also Neeraj missed the chance of qualifying in the 2016 Summer Olympics because he was busy with other matches.

CommonwealthGames, 2018

With the record of 86.47m throw Neeraj emerged to gain the gold medal in Commonwealth Games and also was the first Indian to win javelin throw.