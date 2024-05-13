Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships

By IANS | Published: May 13, 2024 11:48 AM2024-05-13T11:48:47+5:302024-05-13T11:50:09+5:30

New Delhi, May 13 India's Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round ...

Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships | Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships

Injured Ramit Tandon bows out of Squash World Championships

New Delhi, May 13 India's Ramit Tandon was forced to retire due to an injury in his second-round match against world No 7 Mohamed ElShorbagy at the Squash World Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

World No 36 Tandon was trailing 3-4 in the second game when he sustained a calf injury following an inspiring performance in the opening game which former world champion ElShorbagy won 11-8.

It was Tandon’s first meeting with the former Egyptian-English world No 1.

World No. 36 Indian, who gained a direct entry into the tournament, registered a comfortable win over World No. 57, Faraz Khan of the United States, 11-1, 11-3, 11-3 in the first round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app