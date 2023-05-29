Injuries are part of journey, but it's never easy: Neeraj Chopra pulls out of FBK games in Hengelo

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Monday pulled out of the FBK Games, in Hengelo, Netherlands due to concerns about aggravating his injury.

The FBK Games is a Dutch athletics meet held annually at the Fanny Blankers-Koen Stadium in Hengelo.

Neeraj Chopra said on Monday that he has a muscular strain and would miss the FBK Games next month as a precaution.

In a social media post on Twitter, Chopra wrote: "Injuries are part of the journey, but it's never easy. Recently, I sustained a muscle strain during my training. Following a medical evaluation, me and my team have decided to avoid any risks which can aggravate the injury."

Will be back soon! pic.twitter.com/xJE86ULv5X— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 29, 2023

"Unfortunately, it means that I have to withdraw from the FBK Games, in Hengelo. Wishing the organisers and the tournament all the success. I am on the road to recovery and will aim to be back on track in June. Thank you for all your support!" he added.

Recently India's star javelin thrower, Neeraj became the World No. 1 in the latest men's javelin throw rankings issued by the World Athletics.

Neeraj topped the charts with 1455 points, 22 ahead of Grenada's Anderson Peters. The Indian javelin throw ace rose to World No. 2 on August 30, 2022, but was stuck behind Peters, the reigning world champion, since then.

Neeraj won the Diamond League 2022 finals in Zurich in September of last year, making him the first Indian athlete to do so. However, he was sidelined with an injury following his victory in Zurich.

Neeraj the Indian national record holder in men's javelin throw, competed in the season-opening Doha Diamond League on May 5 and finished first with a throw of 88.67m. Anderson Peters finished third in Doha with a distance of 85.88m.

The Indian javelin ace will compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in addition to defending his Diamond League title and Asian Games javelin gold medal in Hangzhou.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor