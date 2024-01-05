IOA appoints Raghuram Iyer as its Chief Executive Officer

New Delhi, Jan 5 The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed Raghuram Iyer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), finally complying with a requirement set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) while accepting the reforms carried out by the body.

Raghuram Iyer, who was identified "following a meticulous selection process conducted by the Nomination Committee", will take over from All-India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Choubey, the IOA joint secretary who was holding the temporary charge of CEO.

"After careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, the Nomination Committee unanimously selected Raghuram Iyer for the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration makes him an ideal candidate to lead the IOA in its mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India," the IOA said in a release on Friday.

Dr PT Usha, speaking on behalf of the Nomination Committee, expressed confidence in Iyer's ability to steer the IOA to new heights.

"We believe that Raghuram Iyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is o significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage," said Dr Usha.

Dr Usha also thanked the IOA Executive Council and the Nomination Committee for the efforts they put into selecting the right candidate.

The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights.

