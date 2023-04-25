IOA Jt Secy Kalyan Chaubey hails collaborative approach for growth of multi-discipline sports in India

New Delhi [India], April 25 : Indian Olympic Association Joint Secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey hailed the initiative 'Chintan Shivir' undertaken by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, terming it as 'one-of-its-kind' in the Indian Sports by inviting all States / UTs stakeholders on one platform to ideate, exchange and explore opportunities to collectively contribute to the growth of multi-discipline sports in India.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had orgsed 'Chintan Shivir' in Imphal, Mpur inviting Sports Ministries of States/UTs, SAI and National Federations. The forum provided delegates with a platform to exchange ideas and discuss projects to collaborate on. The event was also attended by the President of the Indian Olympic Association, PT Usha.

"The 'Chintan Shivir' is a much-needed step in bringing all stakeholders under one roof. It was an honour to represent IOA, country's largest multi-discipline sports governing body, presenting our thoughts and 'way-forward' in collaborating with Sports Ministries of States/UTs," speaking on the occasion, Kalyan Chaubey said in a press release.

"I must congratulate Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs for creating a 'one-of-its-kind' platform providing stakeholders with a conducive environment to contribute to Indian sports. It was very enriching to hear from not just the States but also various national federations on their initiatives. Discussions at a platform like this adds a great value to our collective efforts," said Kalyan Chaubey.

IOA President PT Usha commented, "The forum was unique in a way, that allowed us (IOA) to participate and interact with the States to learn their current & proposed projects. It gives valuable insights into what works in certain states and exchange best practices."

Different states and federations made presentations discussing the scope of growth for various sports in the country. Their presentations detailed the need of the hour for different disciplines and best practices to achieve them.

The forum provided the Federation with a platform to exchange ideas and discuss projects that had worked in different states and how to best emulate results. The AIFF hopes to collaborate closely with State governments to further grow the beautiful game in the country.

"It was an honour and privilege for us to present our key projects and initiatives of Indian football in line with Vision 2047 before these high-ranking officers and Hon'ble Sports Ministers and key decision makers. We would like to thank MYAS and SAI for giving us this unique opportunity to engage with these key decision makers and discuss opportunities to collaborate for football development," Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said.

