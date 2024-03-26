IPL 2024: CSK v GT overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Chennai, March 26 Defending Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Tuesday, in what will be a battle between two new captains, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill.

CSK began their title defense with a win over RCB and GT also started their campaign on a winning note with a win over MI.

The two teams compete against each other a total of five times in the tournament, including last season's rain-hit final, where CSK clinched a thriller to lift their fifth IPL trophy.

CSK v GT Head-to-Head:

Chennai Super Kings - 2

Gujarat Titans: 3

CSK v GT match time:

The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT).

CSK v GT match venue: The GT v MI will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live broadcast of GT v MI match on television in India:

CSK v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India:

The live streaming of CSK v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Sameer Rizvi, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor