IPL 2024: 'Needed to dictate the terms to batters; it paid dividends', says Tushar Deshpande

Chennai, April 29 Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) fast-bowler Tushar Deshpande, who finished with his career-best IPL figures of 4-27 in the side’s 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), said his intention during the game was to dictate the terms against the batters, which eventually paid off very well.

In defence of a mammoth 212/3, Deshpande’s triple strikes derailed the SRH chase upfront. He took out Travis Head, Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma to ensure SRH never recovered from the decisive blows and be bowled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, resulting in CSK jumping from sixth to third place in the points table.

"We had a specific plan that even if they hit us from a good ball we will try and focus on bowling that good ball again. We won't change according to them. As bowlers in this format, I need to dictate the terms to the batters. I tried to do that and it paid dividends in the match. The only plan was to keep bowling and having patience against a batting line-up like SRH who are very aggressive in the powerplay. So that paid dividends for us. I think bowling that length (full and short) in the powerplay is very crucial."

"Even if the batsman is hitting, I always back myself to bowl that ball again. So I challenge the batsman to hit me again on that length. That's my mindset always and it worked out here," said Deshpande to broadcasters after the match ended.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded Deshpande’s decisive strikes in the power-play, and also felt Ravindra Jadeja’s spell of 1-22 played a very important hand in keeping SRH on a tight leash despite heavy dew around.

"That was one area where (in the last) two-three games we lost momentum, not getting enough wickets in the powerplay. Wickets in the powerplay with the impact player rule definitely puts pressure on the opposition. It is the only way you can put the opposition on the back foot.

"Yes (Deshpande) he bowled really well and he's doing hard work throughout the season. Even last year and previous to that, he's been doing well and his hard work is paying off. Special mention to Jaddu (Jadeja) as well. In these wet conditions, four overs for 20-25 (22) odd runs, for me that was the match-turning spell," the skipper said.

CSK, the defending champions, will next play ninth-placed Punjab Kings at their home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on Wednesday. They are tied on ten points with SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the points table.

