IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada returns to Gujarat Titans after suspension

New Delhi, May 5 Gujarat Titans on Monday confirmed that South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of IPL 2025.

The announcement came after Rabada completed his provisional suspension following a violation involving a prohibited recreational drug.

The franchise shared an official statement to mark his return

“Kagiso Rabada has accepted responsibility and regrets his mistake. South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has completed the investigation. Rabada has honoured his provisional suspension and has also completed a program. He is now fully available for selection in the remaining matches of the IPL," Gujarat Titans said.

Rabada, was provisionally banned after testing positive for a recreational drug, a violation under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. According to SAIDS, the 29-year-old fast bowler had completed a one-month ban and successfully participated in an education and awareness programme aimed at preventing further substance misuse.

The banned substance, while not named officially in the statement, is understood to fall under the WADA list of prohibited recreational drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, or diamorphine. Such infractions generally attract suspensions of up to three months, though Rabada’s case was resolved with a reduced one-month ban, signalling both his cooperation and the non-performance-enhancing nature of the substance involved.

SAIDS’ investigation into the matter has now been completed, allowing Rabada to resume cricketing duties. The pacer will not only be eligible to represent Gujarat Titans for the rest of the IPL season but will also be available for selection in the South African squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June.

The sanction and rehabilitation process followed in Rabada’s case mirrors the one applied to New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell, who served a ban for cocaine use during the 2023-24 Super Smash season. Like Bracewell, Rabada also underwent a substance education programme before being cleared.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), through the South African Cricketers’ Association, had earlier issued a statement conveying Rabada’s regret and commitment to reform. In his own words, Rabada said, "I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations."

Rabada’s return comes as a welcome boost for Gujarat Titans, who have endured an inconsistent campaign this season. With his pace, experience, and wicket-taking ability, he adds much-needed firepower to their bowling unit as they look to salvage their playoff hopes in the final leg of the tournament.

The Proteas speedster also remains a key figure for South Africa’s red-ball ambitions. Rabada was the team’s leading wicket-taker in the ongoing WTC cycle (2023–2025), claiming 47 wickets at an average of 19.97. With the WTC final looming, his availability significantly strengthens South Africa’s hopes of clinching the title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor