IPL 2025: RR’s Sandeep Sharma out with a fractured finger, replacement to be named soon

Jaipur, May 1 Rajasthan Royals (RR) fast-bowler Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 after suffering a fracture in his finger. The franchise added that its management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made.

Sandeep suffered the injury during RR’s clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), which they won by eight wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. “He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match, and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery,” said a statement from RR on Thursday.

Despite picking up the injury, Sandeep completed his four-over spell, with his figures being 1-33. He also had the best economy rate for any RR bowler that day - 8.25 - while also picking the wicket of off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar.

In 10 games, Sandeep, who was retained by the franchise last year for INR 4 crore, picked nine wickets at an average of 40.11 and an economy rate of 9.89, with his primary responsibilities being bowling in the middle and death overs.

For the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday, RR roped in pacer Akash Madhwal, who is making his debut for the franchise in what is also his first game of the ongoing tournament. Sandeep’s injury also increases the problems for RR, who already have regular captain Sanju Samson on the sidelines due to a side strain injury.

RR are also missing the services of leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga for the game against MI due to a niggle.

RR are currently in eighth place in the points table with six points from ten games and need to win all their remaining games to have a chance at entering the playoffs. But it’s easier said than done against MI, who are on a five-match winning streak. A win for MI on Thursday will help them replace Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the top of the points table.

