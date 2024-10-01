Irani Cup 2024: Rahane, Sarfaraz stabilize Mumbai innings to reach 237/4 on Day 1

Lucknow, Oct 1 The Irani Cup 2024 kicked off dramatically at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday with Rest of India’s Mukesh Kumar wreaking havoc against Ranji champions Mumbai. However, veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 86 helped Mumbai recover from an early collapse and with the help of Shreyas Iyer (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (54 not out) took the former champions to 237/4 at the stumps on Day 1.

Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, Rest of India have won the competition 30 times, while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

After winning the toss, Rest of India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first, capitalizing on favourable morning conditions.

Mukesh Kumar, fresh off a successful Duleep Trophy campaign which saw him finish as the second-highest wicket-taker, took full advantage of the new ball, delivering a fierce opening spell. He struck in the second over, removing Prithvi Shaw (4) and wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (0) in quick succession.

Shaw, who hit a boundary in the first over, fell prey to a sharp delivery from Mukesh that induced an edge, brilliantly caught by Devdutt Padikkal at second slip. Two balls later, Tamore’s attempt at a drive found the gloves of Dhruv Jurel, leaving Mumbai reeling at 5 for 2.

Despite Mumbai’s recovery, Mukesh Kumar remained the standout bowler of the day. Although he didn’t make it to India’s Test squad for the recent Bangladesh series, his performance in the domestic season has been hard to ignore. With 15 wickets in the Duleep Trophy and now three crucial scalps in the Irani Cup, Mukesh continues to knock on the door for national selection.

Mumbai’s misery continued as debutant Ayush Mhatre was dismissed after scoring 19 off 35 balls. Mukesh’s well-directed short ball forced Mhatre into an ill-fated pull shot that top-edged to Jurel. Mukesh finished with three wickets for 60 runs, establishing his dominance early in the match.

With Mumbai struggling at 43/3, skipper Ajinkya Rahane partnered with Shreyas Iyer to stabilize the innings as they took the score from 37/3, adding 102 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer struck a fine 57 off 84 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes before displaying a drive to Gaikwad at extra cover. Iyer, who reached his half-century off 80 balls, helped the team reach 139/3 before he departed.

Released from the senior national team, Sarfaraz Khan contributed a fine unbeaten half-century as Mumbai rode the momentum to reach a strong position. Sarfaraz joined Rahane as the duo cautiously navigated through the tricky conditions, adding 98 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket. Rahane, drawing on his vast experience, was both patient and resilient, reaching his half-century off 103 balls. At stumps, he was batting on 86 off 197 balls, hitting six boundaries and a six.

Sarfaraz, continuing his prolific form, complemented Rahane with a quickfire 54 not out off 88 balls, ensuring Mumbai reached a respectable total by the end of the day’s play. He reached his half-century off 70 balls, hitting six boundaries, before Bad light forced an early end to the day's proceedings, allowing only 68 overs.

But Rahane’s steady presence and Sarfaraz's aggressive approach at the crease give the 42-time Ranji Trophy winners hopes of reaching a big score in their first innings.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 237/4 in 68 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 86 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 54 batting, Shreyas Iyer 57; Mukesh Kumar 3-60) vs Rest of India

