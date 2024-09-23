ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City’s ‘ultimate goal’ is to win Shield and Cup despite stuttering start, says Chhangte

New Delhi, Sep 23 Mumbai City FC lifted the 2024 ISL Cup by defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the final. Despite the Islanders not managing to win their opening two games, skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte believes that it’s important to focus on every match but his team’s ‘ultimate goal’ for the season will be to win the League Shield and Cup again.

"It's more important to focus on the match step by step. Because you can't reach the final or semifinal or even the playoffs if you don't win matches. So our aim is to take one step at a time. But yeah, our ultimate goal is to win the championship again and in the league as well," Chhangte told IANS.

“But right now our focus is more on the next match which will be against Bengaluru FC. And personally, I have set my goals. I think I should be better than last year. It's all about being the best version of myself every single day," he said.

Mumbai City FC will be focusing on regrouping ahead of the team’s first home game of the season at the Mumbai Football Arena on October 2. The team will be looking to get their first win of the season.

Despite displaying their usual dominance in both games, Mumbai were held to a 2-2 draw against MBSG and were handed a 2-3 defeat against Jamshedpur in their second game.

Chhangte believes that despite the ‘unacceptable’ results, the team will regroup and come back stronger.

"We didn't get the result we wanted in the last two matches. To be honest it's unacceptable from our side because we are the champions and people are expecting more than that. Obviously, the expectations that we have within ourselves is much higher than anyone has. So I think we have to be better in terms of creating, finishing and especially defending as well.

"But you know it takes time, this is only the second match and there will be lots of games to play. But the sooner we regroup ourselves the better it will be. So I think this is the time that we can really work on ourselves. What went wrong we will analyse and for sure I believe we will come back much much stronger," said the Mumbai City skipper.

Mumbai’s results don't paint the whole picture regarding their efforts. The team has put on a never give up attitude which saw them come back from two goals down to tie the game against the Kolkata giants.

Chhangte has credited head coach Petr Kratky for the change in mentality and is grateful for the trust he puts in Indian players.

“Petr Kratky has changed many things. But one of the most crucial things that he changed was the mentality of the players, especially the Indian players. Last year there were times that most of the Indian players were playing, like some of the foreign players were suspended and they couldn't play in the match. So we, as Indians, have to take responsibility and he trusts us and trusts in our ability, not only the foreigners but the Indians as well,” added Chhangte.

