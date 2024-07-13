'It is going to take my best ability to beat Alcaraz': Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final

London, July 13 Novak Djokovic is set to lock horns with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday. Ahead of the title clash, the Serbian said that beating the defending champion will require the best out of him.

The clash will be a rematch of last edition's final where the Spaniard came out triumphant in the five-set thriller.

Djokovic, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the semi-final, heaped huge praise on the 21-year-old youngster, who outclassed Daniil Medvedev 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to set up a title match with the Serbian.

"He is a great example as a young player that has a well-balanced life on and off the court. He has great values in his family and a lot of charisma," said Djokovic.

The 37-year-old, who is eyeing to equal Roger Federer’s record eight Wimbledon men’s singles titles, feels Alcaraz will win many more Grand Slams in his career.

"He is deservedly one of the greatest 21-year-olds we have seen in this sport. We will see a lot of him in the future no doubt. He is going to win many more Grand Slams, but hopefully in two days not this one."

Djokovic recalled last year's final loss against Alcaraz and expects another thrilling battle on Sunday.

"He has already beaten me here in a thrilling five-setter. I don't expect anything less than that (on Sunday). He is complete as a player as they come. It is going to take my best ability to beat him," said Djokovic.

