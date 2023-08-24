"It will be a huge loss": Yogeshwar Dutt on WFI suspension 

New Delhi [India], August 24 : Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Thursday termed the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India by the international body as “very distressing”, and said that the Indian wrestlers' will suffer because of it.

"When you talk about suspension of WFI, we have to note that the Asian Games and World Championships are round the corner. Even if our wrestlers win there, our country will suffer because the quota will go to some other nation. It will be a huge loss," he said.

United World Wrestling (UWW) suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect in the wake of a delay in holding elections, sources said.

The sources said that United World Wrestling took the decision as WFI “failed to conduct elections" in the specified duration.

The Commonwealth Gold Medalist responded to the media on the UWW's decision and said, "UWW released this letter today and this is saddening for wrestlers and others also. In the last 6-7 months, wrestling has become infamous everywhere. Either it is about the trial of a sexual harassment case."

The former wrestler said that the only solution to this crisis would be to hold the election as soon as possible.

"I just hope there is a quick solution to the crisis. I suppose elections are the one and only option to resolve the issue. I think that the election should take place as soon as possible,“ he continued.

"Wrestlers coming to the trials tomorrow and the day after, they will be under stress... what if no solution emerges till the World Championships... then if they qualify also for the 2024 Paris Olympics

With this incident, wrestlers will think that even if we qualify, it will not be valid,” Yogeshwar further said.

“We cannot make any comment on the sexual harassment case as it is in court. But this will be bad for wrestling. But a solution should have been found by now and the election process should have been completed.

Look, elections follow a process. The one who has votes wins. The country's PM, MPs, and MLA also get elected," Yogeshwar added.

"Before that, if there is any Supreme Court order then elections can happen. I suppose the Sports Ministry and IOA will have to talk and then discuss the issue with UWW. Only then will things get clear," he concluded.

The election of WFI was originally slated to be held on August 12. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has stayed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections till August 28.

The stay order came in the wake of a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association (HWA) which challenged the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the WFI polls.

The WFI's elections have been delayed due to controversies surrounding WFI.

Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were initially planned for June this year. However, demonstrations by Indian wrestlers over sexual allegations against the then WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and legal lawsuits from several state units led to the postponement of polls.

An ad hoc committee set up by the Indian Olympic Association is running the affairs of WFI at present.

Amid the protest by wrestlers over their sexual harassment allegations, UWW had warned in May that if elections to the Wrestling Federation of India are not held within the specified duration, it may suspend the federation.

