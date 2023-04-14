ITF Asian Junior Championship: Korea's Won Min Kim, Jiyun Oh crowned singles champions

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 : The ITF Asian Junior Championships Finals that commenced on April 4, 2023, concluded on Friday with Team Korea emerging as overall champions.

Korea's Won Min Kim and Jiyun Oh were crowned the singles champions in the boys and girls categories respectively.

With athletes from 14 countries, the event saw Asia's finest junior tennis players battle it out for supremacy in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who presented the medals to the winners.

Congratulating the winners, the Chief Minister said it is a matter of great pride for Odisha to host this prestigious tennis tournament.

"Congratulations to all the winners who have emerged victorious after an intense competition. It is our endeavour to promote sports in Odisha and I am happy to see such a large number of participants from different countries come together to compete in our state. I am sure that this event will inspire many young players of Odisha and beyond to take up tennis and pursue their dreams."

OTA chief Asit Tripathy presented a memento to the Chief Minister.

The excitement for the final match and award presentation was apparent in the days leading up to the final matches, with over 1000 students and athletes packed into the galleries to witness the tennis action.

Speaking on their achievements, Korean tennis prodigy Won Min Kim said he was looking to his next challenge.

"I will always remember my accomplishments here and I want to return soon for my next challenge. It's an incredible feeling to win my first tournament in this stadium," Kim said, according to Odisha Sports.

Jiyun Oh said they looked forward to returning to court.

"We have been fortunate to play some of the best playoffs in this centre and the tournament has been extra advantageous for us to keep pushing our potential. We do look forward to getting back to this court very soon," Jiyun Oh said.

