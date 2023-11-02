Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational: Jamal Hossain takes lead with a brilliant 65

Chandigarh, Nov 2 Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain took the early lead with a brilliant opening round of seven-under 65 at the INR 1.5 crore Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2023 on Thursday.

Playing at the Chandigarh Golf Club, Delhi’s Sachin Baisoya, who like leader Jamal has also won an event this season, struck a flawless 66 to be placed second.

Angad Cheema of Chandigarh was the highest-placed among the local professionals as he carded an error-free 67 to be placed third.

The Chandigarh trio of Harendra Gupta, Aadil Bedi and Amrit Lal shot scores of 68 to be tied for fourth.

Indian golf legend and tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh, playing at his home course, made a steady start with an even-par 72 to occupy tied 47th place along with two other established names, Rahil Gangjee and Rashid Khan.

After a couple of early birdies and a few birdie opportunities missed from short range, the turning point for Jamal Hossain’s round was the chip-in for par on the seventh where he managed to get himself out of a tough spot with a bogey almost certain.

Thereafter, Jamal dropped just one shot on the ninth and picked up six birdies in exchange. Three of his birdies on this stretch came as a result of 15 to 20 feet conversions while the other three were tap-ins thanks to his accurate wedge shots.

PGTI Ranking leader Om Prakash Chouhan posted a 69 to be tied ninth while local favourite Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was a further shot back in tied 17th.

Last week’s winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu, another Chandigarh golfer, returned a 74 to be tied 82nd.

