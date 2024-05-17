Jio introduces complimentary FanCode subscription with select JioAirFiber, JioFiber, Jio Mobility Prepaid plans

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Jio has introduced a new and thrilling digital experience for sports enthusiasts across the country. JioAirFiber, JioFiber, and Jio Mobility prepaid users can now enjoy a complimentary subscription to FanCode, the premium sports OTT app.

This offer brings an exciting and best-in sports live streaming experience to Jio users, including access to FanCode's exclusive Formula 1 (F1) streaming content. The complimentary access is available on select eligible plans across JioAirFiber, JioFiber, and Jio Mobility.

For JioAirFiber & JioFiber customers, a subscription to Rs1199 and above plans will entitle them to complimentary Fancode access while Jio Mobility Prepaid users can get access on existing Rs398, Rs1198, Rs4498 plans, and also on the all-new Rs3333 annual plan. This complimentary subscription is included at no additional cost and is available to both existing and new users of the eligible plans.

FanCode is a leading sports streaming platform offering interactive live streaming of a wide range of sports including premier cricket tournaments, women's cricket, live football, basketball, baseball, wrestling, badminton, and other major sports events. It has become extremely popular among Formula 1 enthusiasts as it has exclusive F1 broadcast rights for India for 2024 and 2025. Users can enjoy real-time match highlights, detailed match videos, Indian cricket highlights, data, statistics, in-depth analysis, fantasy sports insights, and breaking news from the world of sports.

The key features of the complimentary access are:

* Premium FanCode Content: Users can access FanCode's exclusive sports content seamlessly via the JioTV+ or JioTV app.

* F1 access: FanCode has exclusive broadcast rights for Formula 1 in India for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Indian fans can watch races on FanCode on smart TVs, mobile phones, and tablets. Coverage includes practice, qualifying sessions, Sprint races, and Grands Prix

* Extensive Coverage: Enjoy live streaming of major sporting events, in-depth analysis, and real-time updates.

* Comprehensive Sports Library: Access match highlights, detailed statistics, and fantasy sports insights.

* Breaking News: Stay updated with the latest news from Indian cricket and the global sports arena.

* New annual prepaid plan: Jio also introduces a new Rs3333 annual prepaid plan offering 2.5 GB/day, which now comes with the complimentary FanCode subscription.

JioAirFiber, JioFiber, and prepaid mobility plan users on eligible plans can now immerse themselves in the world of sports, specially F1, like never before. This offer ensures that Jio users have access to high-quality sports content alongside a wide library of content across other genres like entertainment, news spiritual, etc. thereby enhancing their viewing experience and keeping them always connected to their favourite on-demand videos.

