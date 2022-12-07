Jodhpur Polo Season 23 commences with flying colours

Jodhpur, Dec 7 The 23rd season of Jodhpur polo commenced here on Tuesday. There will be four tournaments and eight one-day matches this season, which will run till December 31.

The Polo game was revived in Jodhpur in 1993 under the patronage of former Maharaj Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground, Air Force Road, Pabupura from December 6 to December 31 under the aegis of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute.

The chief guest of the event was KD Dewal, IFS, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. He started the match by throwing the first ball.

Jodhpur's secretary Jagjit Singh said that in the tournament, an Arena Polo match was played between Black Bucks and Balsamand, in which the Black Bucks team took an initial lead of three goals and scored 15 goals against Balsamand team's 11 goals and won the match by defeating them by a margin of 4 goals.

In this season, four tournaments and eight one-day exhibitions will be played.

There will be four tournaments in the polo season. This will include Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Arena Polo (4 goals) between December 6 to December 9, Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup (8 goals), Rajputana and central India Cup (10 goals) between December 19 to December 24, and Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup (10 goals) tournaments taking place from December 27 to December 31.

