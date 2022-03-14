Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar by unidentified assailants

International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian was on Monday shot dead in Jalandhar. According to reports, unidentified assailants fired 10 rounds of bullets at him in Malian Kalan village in Punjab’s Shahkot. The incident was confirmed by Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh. Investigation in the matter is underway, the police said. The goons that attacked the Kabaddi player are said to be around 12 of them.

Nangal as a professional Kabaddi player, played in the stopper position. He grew up playing the sport and started his career playing state-level matches and was known as ‘Gladiator’ by his fans. He ruled Kabaddi world for more than a decade and played very well in Canada, USA, UK, other than in Punjab. The police are yet to provide any further details about the incident. Netizens on the internet are speculating that he was looking after the major league Kabaddi federation and there is a possibility that there have been some trouble between him and the federation or maybe with the clubs.

