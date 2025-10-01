Kapil Dev faces intense backlash over Asia Cup trophy row remarks, branded ‘loose cannon’ by netizens and leaders

New Delhi, Oct 1 Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has landed himself in the centre of a massive controversy, facing blistering criticism from all quarters after his remarks on the Asia Cup trophy row, where he urged Team India to put aside their issues with Pakistan and prioritise the spirit of the sport.

In an interview with a news channel, Kapil downplayed the team’s refusal to shake hands with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi or accept the trophy from him. “I think when they (Team India) didn’t shake hands, it was fine. Shaking hands is not a big thing… You can’t linger on for these type of things. You have to finish. You have to move on. Let the government do that job. Let the politician do that job. Our job was to make an impact or make a dent, which I think the Indian team did – not once but three times,” Kapil said.

But his comments struck a raw nerve. Many felt the former cricketer’s “preachy neutrality” ignored the decades of bloodshed India has endured due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd) slammed Kapil for his “soft corner” towards Pakistan. “Absolutely disagree with Kapil Dev, with utmost & due respect. This neighbour is a terrorist state & his terrorists are killing our civilians and soldiers. Let’s keep them where they belong – down there. Period. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd) went further, accusing Kapil of being disconnected from reality. “@therealkapildev is living in la la land,” he wrote, blaming such attitudes for shielding the younger generation from harsh truths, leaving them vulnerable to radicalisation.

Venture capitalist and political analyst Tehseen Poonawala was scathing, reminding Kapil that Pakistani terrorists would not spare even him. “With respect Kapil Dev ji… on April 22, if you would have been in Pahalgam, the Pakistan terrorists would have slaughtered you on the basis of your name. Sorry sir, INDIA does not carry out terror attacks in Pakistan. Please drop this idea of talking to Pakistan! They want to NUKE us!!”

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai minced no words either, dismissing Kapil as an “irrelevant has-been” spewing “anti-national drivel.” He wrote, “The unfortunate reality is that Kapil Dev is now an irrelevant has-been, whose discomfort with the new system is nothing more than a rejection of Indian pride under Modi’s India. Kapil Dev can take his views and go to hell – or Pakistan – whatever he prefers.”

The uproar has been equally fierce among ordinary citizens online, with thousands dubbing him a “loose cannon” who no longer represents Indian sentiment. “We expected him to uphold national dignity, not sound like a Pakistan sympathiser,” one user wrote, echoing the majority sentiment.

Kapil Dev, who now serves as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), is also an ambassador for several brands. Critics are now questioning whether he deserves to continue in such roles after “disrespecting the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and civilians” with his remarks. His image, once synonymous with national pride and resilience, has taken a serious beating, and the pressure is mounting on him to apologise or face consequences.

Whether Kapil will stand by his controversial stance or attempt damage control remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: his comments have shaken his public image to the core, leaving many wondering if India’s once-beloved cricket hero has turned into an unpredictable liability – a true “loose cannon.”

