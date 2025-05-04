Khelo India Youth Games 2025 kick off in Bhagalpur with U-19 Archery Competition

Bhagalpur (Bihar) [India], May 4 : The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 got underway with great enthusiasm at the Sandis Ground in Bhagalpur, as the Under-19 Archery Competition marked the opening of this prestigious multi-sport event. This year, the Games are being jointly hosted by five districts of Bihar, with Bhagalpur emerging as a key hub for the unfolding sporting action.

Welcoming athletes from across the country, Bhagalpur's Senior Superintendent of Police Hriday Kant expressed optimism about the city's preparedness and the warm reception awaiting participants.

"I welcome all the athletes that have come from all over the country. All the preparations have been made by the authorities for their welcome, stay, participation and security. Forces have been deployed at such places. I hope this event will be held successfully and Bhagalpur will get a new identity for sports in the entire world," he said.

District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary echoed a similar sentiment, calling on the people of Bhagalpur to take pride in the event.

"The games are just about to begin. All the participants were welcomed grandly and all of them were enthusiastic," he noted.

"I call on the residents of Bhagalpur to come here to watch this event along with their kids... I have briefed my team to ensure best facilities for establishing a new identity of Bhagalpur," he said.

The spotlight also shone on young archer Aishwarya Kumari, who reflected the spirit of ambition and determination that defines the Khelo India platform.

"There will be little tension about the match, but my main goal is to shoot as much as I can," she said.

"All the facilities here are good, the ground is good, the food is good, the staff is good, the security point of view is good," she added.

Looking ahead, Aishwarya also shared her ultimate aspiration, "My aim is to reach the Olympics by 2028. There is scope in every sport, if you work hard. If you have faith in yourself, confidence and focus in your sport, you can do it."

