Kho Kho secures spot in major national sports calendars, signals new era of popularity

New Delhi, July 29 In yet another major milestone for Kho Kho, the sport has now been formally included in the annual sports calendar of All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB), the premier governing body committed to the regulation and advancement of sports within the electricity sector across India.

The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) said this is a development that underscores the sport’s rising stature.

The announcement was made during the AIESCB’s General Body Meeting held in Mumbai, where the sport was recognised as an official discipline alongside 16 other sports like cricket, football, kabaddi, badminton, hockey, and tennis among others.

This significant development marks a growing trend among government and semi-government organisations to embrace Kho Kho as a mainstream sport, thereby expanding its presence across major sporting calendars of various government, non-government and autonomous bodies.

With Kho Kho being included in the AIESCB’s sports calendar, players now have increased avenues for stable careers through employment quotas in sports, providing further motivation for aspiring athletes to take up the game professionally. Kho Kho is already part of the sporting calendars of the Services Sports Control Board and Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB).

The development not only highlights the sport’s evolution from traditional roots to a professional format but also creates new employment opportunities through departmental teams and job reservations in various government sectors.

"Kho Kho’s inclusion in major sports calendars is much more than a symbolic recognition; it’s a validation of the sport’s growing relevance across India," said Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India. “We are witnessing a major shift where a traditional Indian game is now commanding space at the highest institutional levels. This will inspire thousands of youth from rural and semi-urban India to pursue Kho Kho as a viable career option.”

In a further affirmation of the sport’s growing national stature, Kho Kho was also introduced for the first time in the Supreme Court of India’s Annual Sports Meet earlier this month. This inclusion by a prestigious institution of national importance indicates the expanding visibility of Kho Kho in elite circles, both in terms of participation and recognition.

The increasing adoption of Kho Kho by government and autonomous bodies contributes to the broader nationwide movement that aims to democratize sports participation and provide platforms for indigenous games to thrive. As the sport continues its upward trajectory, inclusion of the sport in major sporting calendars are playing a pivotal role in shaping a future where Kho Kho athletes have access to structured employment, sustained growth opportunities, and a pathway to represent India at national and international events.

With more government bodies expected to follow suit, the future of Kho Kho as a sport and profession looks increasingly bright, bringing pride to its rich heritage and newfound momentum to its modern resurgence.

