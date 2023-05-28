KIUG 2022: Shooter Narmada Nithin aims to improve her rankings after winning silver

Gautam Buddha Nagar, May 28 India International shooter Narmada Nithin, who won the silver at the ongoing Khelo India University Games 2022 Uttar Pradesh, is aiming to make the most of her opportunities and improve her rankings.

The month of May has been quite productive for Narmada Nithin, a promising international shooter of Madras University, Chennai. Last fortnight she was inducted to sports ministry TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) project and will get financial assistance to practice.

On Saturday (May 27) she claimed silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Khelo India University Games. The shooting competition is being held at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges. In the 24 shots final, Narmada battled with her more experienced rival Mehuli Ghosh, who won gold.

"I am satisfied with my performance. My average qualification score of 629.1 (60 shots) was better than what I was shooting last year in May," the college going student said.

Last year in May, the post-graduate student of Madras University was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Post Covid-19 symptoms drained her both mentally and physically.

"It was very challenging for me to physically recover from the trauma. I suffered breathing problems at the ranges. It nearly took me six months to do well in shooting," said Narmada.

According to the international air rifle shooter, she didn't rush back and rather moved forward step by step. She competed at the 2022 national shooting championship and was satisfied with the overall scores.

"I reached the final but didn't win a medal," the student of Madras University said.

Narmada's journey into precision shooting was by chance.

"I was interested in the sport but actually got a chance to visit local shooting ranges in Chennai in 2019. Initially I practiced with the academy's weapons but got my own in 2021," recalled Narmada.

In her first year of shooting in 2019, she won gold at the state meet. It motivated her to further practice hard. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020 she primarily focused on her fitness.

"I learned different things during nation-wide lockdown," she said.

Narmada is supported by her mother, who is an assistant engineer in a government company in Chennai.

"Without the support of my mother I wouldn't have reached so far," Narmada said proudly.

Her next goal is to improve her domestic rankings. She is ranked fifth in the women's 10m air rifle, while the top three will get a chance to compete at the ISSF Baku World Championship in August, which is an Olympic qualification event.

"I've to do a lot of hard work both mentally and physically to earn a place in the national team as there are three slots available. An individual silver medal at the Khelo India University Games has given me confidence that I'm moving in the right direction," said Narmada.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor